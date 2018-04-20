Anish gets a point on second day of Round 2 in ARRC

Adelaide, April 22 (IANS) Honda’s Indian rider Anish D. Shetty scored once again in the Asia Production 250cc class on the second day of Round 2 in the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) here on Sunday.

Starting from row 7 in 19th position, Anish finished 15th with a best lap time of 2:11:938 minutes and a top speed of 191 kilometres/hour a day after he scored the first point in his season during Race 1.

Meanwhile, second-timer in Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) Rajiv Sethu who crashed in the third practice could not race due to a wrist injury.

Taiga Hada, in the SuperSport 600 class, managed to finish at the 17th position, after a crash in the 4th lap of a red flagged race.

