Aniston hires personal trainer 18 years her junior

Los Angeles, Aug 6 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Aniston has hired a personal trainer 18 years her junior for boxing workouts.

The former “Friends” star is 49 and Leyon Azubuike is 31.

Training takes place at the 15 million pounds worth Los Angeles mansion she shared with her second husband Justin Theroux until they split five months ago, reports thesun.co.uk.

Bryan Laverdure, Azubuike’s business manager, said: “Leyon isn’t seeing anyone. He trains her (Jen) at her house.”

In an interview last week, Aniston said: “Boxing is a great way to get aggression out. You have little fantasy moments imagining who you’re actually punching.”

