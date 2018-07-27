Aniston on ‘misconceptions’ that she ‘can’t keep a man’

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Aniston has opened up about “misconceptions” that she can’t have a stable relationship.

Aniston spoke to Jimmy Kimmel’s wife and her friend Molly McNearney about false rumours about her love life and why she stays off social media, reports etonline.com

Aniston said: “The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career’. Or that I’m sad and heartbroken’. First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions.

“No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.

“There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?”

The former “Friends” star had parted ways with former husband Justin Theroux in February 2018. She was previously married to actor Brad Pitt, but the couple finalised their divorce in the year 2005.

