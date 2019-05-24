Anita Bhatia appointed UN Women Deputy Executive Director

United Nations, May 31 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of India’s Anita Bhatia as Assistant Secretary-General for resource management, sustainability and partnerships and Deputy Executive Director of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

Bhatia has had a distinguished career at the World Bank Group, serving in various senior leadership and management positions, both at headquarters and in the field, the UN Women said in a press release on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

She brings extensive experience in the area of strategic partnerships, resource mobilization and management, according to the press release.

In various positions, she focused on enhancing sustainability, institutional effectiveness and impact through strategic partnerships, UN Women stated.

Bhatia holds a BA in history from Calcutta University, an MA in political science from Yale University and a Juris Doctor in law from Georgetown University.

UN Women is the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.

–IANS

vin/