Anita Dongre to bring down curtains on LFW Summer/Resort 2017

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Anita Dongre has been announced as the finale designer for Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer-Resort 2017 edition. The ace designer is going “bring alive the liquid Gold theme” through her designs.

After successfully establishing Gloss, Sculpt and Illuminate as trend leading make-up ranges, the brand now introduces the next generation of lipsticks, enriched with argan oil. Known around the world as a miracle beauty solution, argan oil (a.k.a liquid gold) is considered by the beauty industry to be almost as valuable as the metal it’s named for.

This time, the ingredient will take center stage at the fashion week and form the inspiration for Anita Dongre’s finale collection. Using her aesthetic she will put together a collection to bring alive the ‘Liquid Gold’ trend and redefine the word ‘luxe’.

“It feels great to collaborate with the Lakmé team for the Grand Finale for the first time. I am excited about the argan oil trend in beauty and look forward to bringing alive the Liquid Gold theme through my designs,” the designer said in a statement.

Talking about the collaboration, Purnima Lamba, Head of Innovation at Lakmé said: “Anita’s organic approach made her a natural collaborator as we launch our Argan Oil lipsticks range. She works closely with traditional artisans in showcasing Indian aesthetics with a modern sensibility. We look forward to seeing her interpretation of Liquid Gold at the finale.”

Dongre has been at the forefront of fashion for over two decades, having created one of the most successful fashion houses in India. Launched in 1995, the House of Anita Dongre (formerly AND Designs India Ltd.) comprises a portfolio of brands namely AND (western wear for women), Global Desi (Bohemian-inspired line of clothing), Anita Dongre bespoke bridal couture and menswear, Grassroot (sustainable luxury prêt) and Pinkcity (handcrafted fine-jewellery in gold jadau).

The forthcoming edition of LFW scheduled to start from February 1 here at JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

