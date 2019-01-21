Anita Dongre to inaugurate Phase II of Community Tailoring on Jan 26

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Ace designer Anita Dongre, who was a part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, says as part of the next step towards the women empowerment initiative under her Foundation, she will inaugurate Phase II of the Community Tailoring (Training and Production) Centre at Dhanevari village in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Republic Day.

“Being at the Davos summit gave me an opportunity to engage with like-minded leaders and share our concerns and solutions towards sustainability and women empowerment,” Dongre told IANS.

“The Anita Dongre Foundation will continue to work towards its goal and as our next step under the women empowerment initiative, on the 70th Republic Day of the country, we will be inaugurating Phase II of Community Tailoring (Training and Production) Centre at Village Dhanevari in Palghar District of Maharashtra,” she added.

According to the designer, the centre will enable more than 50 local tribal women to be professionally trained in garment stitching and provide them with gainful, sustained livelihood opportunities in their own village.

One of the most prestigious forums held annually in the Swiss Alps, the World Economic Forum saw notable individuals from around the world discussing matters developing in the current political, economic and environmental scenario.

In recognition of her initiatives towards sustainability, Dongre was invited to be a part of ‘3 Trillion Reasons to Help the World Spend Better agenda’ panel discussion on January 22 and ‘The Fashion CEO agenda Roundtable’ that was held under the patronage of the Crown Princess of Denmark on January 23.

–IANS

nv/rb/bg