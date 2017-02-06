Anita to make special appearance on ‘BIG Memsaab’

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actress Anita Hassanandani will soon feature on “BIG Memsaab”, a dance reality show for housewives.

She will not only judge the performances of contestants, but also dance to the popular number “Kala chashma” on the show.

Anita said in a statement: “I know how tough it is to manage home and work simultaneously. All these participants are absolutely inspiring who not only dance beautifully, but are super fit as well.”

“It is commendable to see so much of passion towards dance in each of them. I feel proud to be a part of the show.”

Judges Karishma Tanna and Sambhavna Seth will also join the actress on the dance floor.

The episode will air on Wednesday on BIG Magic channel.

–IANS

nn/bg