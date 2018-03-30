Anjali Anand excited to play mother on-screen

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Anjali Anand, known for starring in the show “Dhhai Kilo Prem”, is enjoying playing an “extremely challenging and fun” mother on the small screen.

Anjali’s character of Lovely Kaur is the wife of Sikander Singh Gill (Mohit Malik) and mother to their daughter, Amyra, in the show “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala”.

“I am playing a negative for the first time along with a mother to an eight-year-old as well. I have a great equation with my on screen daughter. We have a good time playing on set, in between shots and have a lot of fun together,” Anjali said in a statement.

Is she okay playing a mother at this stage of her career?

Anjali said: “Character matters the most to me and this character is extremely challenging and fun at the same time.”

“Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala” is aired on Star Plus.

–IANS

