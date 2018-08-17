Anjolie Ela Menon launches ink drawings, poetry book

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) A book of ink drawings and short verses “Musavvir ka Khayal” was launched by noted contemporary artist Anjolie Ela Menon on Friday.

“Musavvir ka Khayal” contains ink drawings by artist Sangeeta Gupta, on which she has written in her handwriting the short verses, on the theme of love and longing.

The book was launched during an evening of art and poetry, organised by digital lifestyle magazine “The Luxury Chronicle” and non-profit organization Prithvi Fine Art and Cultural Center at JW Marriott Hotel here.

Among those attending the event were the Kuchipudi dancing couple Raja and Radha Reddy and former Miss India pageant winner Shivani Wazir Pasrich.

–IANS

sj/nir