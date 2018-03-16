Anju Modi, Nida Mahmood support fluid fashion

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Six designers like Anju Modi and Nida Mahmood picked fluid fabric for their autumn-winter collections which they showcased here.

Following a live performance, which was an ode to the six designers, models hit the ramp at the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2018 on Friday in Anju Modi’s creations that were flexible and fluid.

Her brand has been promoting sustainability in fashion so, it came as no surprise when she presented outfits made of nature-based Liva fabric.

Flowy fabrics of Liva and draped silhouettes of this collection in ruby red, honey mustard and teal blue were a perfect combination of fashion and fluidity.

To take the audience closer to nature, the designer even used chopsticks as hair accessories.

“My collection is called ‘Mystical Forest’. Chopsticks are made of wood so I thought of using them for the show,” Modi said after the show.

Eshaa Amiin then presented ‘Untamed Desert’.

Her collection was a tribute to mysterious, free-spirited and powerful women.

Again, the accessories caught the attention of many. The golden coloured chest length earrings, headgear and shades gelled with navy coloured anti-fit outfits that were well intertwined with mustard prints.

The instrumental music then gave way to Bollywood numbers like “Tamma tamma again” and “Hari om hari” to which models, who looked like an army of bunnies due to their masks, walked showcasing Nida Mahmood’s work on the runway.

The oversized tops, tunics, skirts, kurtas and more looked like a spring-summer collection.

Designer Shruti Sancheti immersed the audience in the poetic fairy tales from the classic Russian folk legends through her collection.

Layered styles were embroidered with traditional Eastern European cross stitched patterns of traditional borders and timeless rosette sprays.

Gaurav Jai Gupta presented the ‘Upside Down’ range that referred to the alternate dimension existing parallel to the human world.

“It is very futuristic,” he said about the collection that consisted of structured jackets, draped capes, shirt dresses and more in black and white with a touch of blue.

Schulen Fernandes for Wendell Rodricks brought the ‘White Carpet’ on the ramp.

The collection was all about sensual body-revealing pieces in white, embroidered in a ‘minimal baroque’ style.

The temperature went up once the models sashayed down the ramp in the creations of Shivan and Narresh, best known for their bikini saris.

Their collection, which had elements from Seychelles, captured the 17th century Edo Art aesthetic.

The key ensembles featured signature prints against a colour palette of cherry reds, aqua blue, coco brown and powdery blue.

While women flaunted their perfect frame in pieces like tassel sari with bandeau blouse, one shoulder dress, cut-out trikini and skirt with crop top, men also looked ready for a holiday in swim shorts and robe with pyjamas.

“We like to dress men of women whom we are dressing. They can be husbands or brothers. Women often come to us and say that their men look underdressed in front of them so it’s for them,” said Narresh.

