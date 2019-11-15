Ankit Siwach: I want to nurture myself as a fearless actor

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Ankit Siwach wants to nurture himself as a fearless actor.

“I am open to exploring whatever kind of roles that come my way. I believe this is the best phase to experiment and get to know myself as an actor and a person. I want to nurture myself as a fearless actor,” he said.

He feels it’s a great time to be on TV.

“The TV industry is ever-evolving and is undergoing a different growth at this point of time. Big investments are being made on VFX and show setups. I just hope that we work on content that not only involves, but evolves the audience in their choices,” he said.

His stint on “Manmohini” just got over.

“I got to play a lot of shades and characters; a loving Ram, a royal Rana Pratap, an evil Rana and a mature father of a magical kid. One year passed by in a jiffy, too much of travel, endless hours of shoot and change in tracks kept me engaged,” he said.

The show has gone in for a revamp now.

“When I got to know that the show was going for a revamp, it didn’t come as a surprise, knowing the pace of the story. It was painful to bid adieu to Ram as I was living it for over a year, but that’s how the cycle works,” said Ankit, who started his career with the show “Rishton ka Chakravyuh”.

–IANS

nn/vnc