Ankita Lokhande starts learning kathak

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande, who was last seen on-screen in the film “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi”, has started learning kathak as she always wanted to learn the Indian classical dance form.

Ankita said in a statement: “I love dancing and I always wanted to learn an Indian classical dance form and what better than kathak? I love the way a dance form is mixed with storytelling. I have just started and there is a long way to go.”

Ankita made her debut in 2009 with TV’s long-running drama “Pavitra Rishta”. She also participated in celebrity dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”.

–IANS

dc/rb/pgh/