Ankle injury forces Chung to withdraw from French Open

Paris, May 24 (IANS) South Korea’s promising tennis star Chung Hyeon was forced to withdraw from the French Open due to an ankle injury that has dogged him throughout the clay season.

Chung, 22, was expected to play a warm-up tournament in French city Lyon prior to French Open, but withdrew from it due to the injury, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Unfortunately I had to withdraw from Lyon yesterday and now Roland Garros,” Chung tweeted late on Wednesday. “I have been struggling with an ankle injury during the entire clay season,” he added.

