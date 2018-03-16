Anna Hazare gets permission for protests

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Delhi Police on Thursday gave permission to social activist Anna Hazare to start a protest campaign at Ramlila Maidan here from Friday, police said.

“We have granted permission after checking all security aspects and making adequate arrangements,” said a police officer.

Hazare and his supporters will first visit Rajghat from Maharastra Sadan to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

He will also visit Shahidi Park to pay tribute to martyrs and then proceed to Ramlila Maidan where he held a massive protest and hunger strike against corruption in 2011.

Hazare has said that farm issues would be among those taken up during the current agitation.

–IANS

sp/him/mr