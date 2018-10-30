Anna Kendrick joins ‘Stowaway’

Los Angeles, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress Anna Kendrick will star in sci-fi thriller “Stowaway”.

YouTube star turned filmmaker Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison, the duo behind survival thriller “Arctic”, make up the creative team behind the project, which XYZ Films and CAA Media Finance will introduce at this week’s American Film Market event.

Penna and Morrison co-wrote the script, and Penna will direct, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“Stowaway” follows the crew of a spaceship headed to Mars that discovers an accidental stowaway shortly after take off.

Too far from Earth to turn back and with resources quickly dwindling, the ship’s medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the group consensus that has already decided in favour of a grim outcome.

