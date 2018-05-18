Anne Hathaway felt safe on ‘Ocean’s 8’ set

Los Angeles, May 24 (IANS) Actress Anne Hathaway says working with an all-female cast on “Ocean’s 8” created a “safe” working environment which gave everyone a platform to do their best work.

At an event to promote the movie, Hathaway said: “I have been really lucky that I have been able to work with a lot of great women but there is usually just one or two of us. The idea that we could all bring all of the experiences we have ever had and bring it into this shared pool – and all then collectively become better because we are all just together.”

“One of the first things I remember was feeling safe and feeling like I was with people that I was so proud to be amongst – while having the best time of my life, just learning, and enjoying the view. It was incredible,” she added.

The film, directed by Gary Ross, also features Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

The plot centres on Bullock as Debbie Ocean, the sister of actor George Clooney’s alter ego Danny Ocean from the previous movies in the franchise. Bullock’s character plans the heist of the century at the Met Gala in New York City, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Although Hathaway does not want young girls to watch the film and be inspired to become professional criminals, she hopes the themes of female empowerment will resonate and inspire.

–IANS

dc/rb