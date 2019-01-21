Anne Hathaway quits drinking
Los Angeles, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress Anne Hathaway says she has quit drinking for the next 18 years because she does not want to drink around her two-year-old son Jonathan.
During an appearance on “The Ellen Degeneres Show”, Hathaway said: “I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years. I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning.
“I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one.”
She had previously said she feels at “greater peace” now she is a mother, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She said: “I’m happy when things are simple. Since having a kid, I find it a lot easier to do that. The day begins with a checklist: ‘Is he breathing? Is he healthy? Is he growing? Is he thriving?’ If I get four yeses, it’s really hard to upset my day.”
The “Devil Wears Prada” actress also said she wasn’t “satisfied” with the life she led before becoming a parent.
–IANS
dc/rb