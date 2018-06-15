Anne Hathaway’s ‘awful’ character

London, June 17 (IANS) Actress Anne Hathaway’s “awful” “Ocean’s Eight” character is based on how she imagines she’d be if she took fame too seriously.

“She’s called Daphne Kluger, she’s an actress and – well, she’s awful. She’s won two Academy Awards and seven Golden Globes, she has two ex-husbands. She’s very, very full of herself and doesn’t care in the least about what people think about her because she doesn’t care about other people,” Hathaway told HELLO! magazine.

Asked if she was based on anyone in particular, she added: “Not really. It was just an idea I had about how I might have been if, at the beginning of my career, I’d taken fame very seriously. And what would have happened if I’d cared about myself more than I care about other people.”

The movie has a largely female cast, which includes Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna, and Anne made a lot of “very good” friends on set, insisting no one was a diva, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “We became very good friends. I genuinely love all those women. Of course I’ve seen people behave badly in my life, but I’ve seen more people behave badly in the real world than on set.

“If you behave like that you probably won’t have a very long career anyway, because at a certain point people can choose who they work with and most of the people who are at the top are lovely.”

