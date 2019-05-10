Annette Bening, Pfeiffer team up for a thriller

Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS) Actresses Annette Bening and Michelle Pfeiffer will star in the psychological thriller “Turn of Mind”, to be helmed by Gideon Raff.

The script for “Turn of Mind”, based on Alice LaPlante’s bestseller of the same name, has been adapted by Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright, reports variety.com.

The story centres on a retired orthopaedic doctor suffering from Alzheimer’s who is trying to figure out – in her moments of clarity – if she killed the person the police claim she had, or if she’s being deceived.

“‘Turn of Mind’ is an edge of your seat emotional thriller,” Raff said. “A story of a warped friendship between two brilliant, sharp, forceful women who are bonded equally by their love for and jealousy of one other.”

