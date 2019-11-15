Announcement on Maha govt in Mumbai on Nov 22

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The announcement of government formation in Maharashtra is likely to be made in Mumbai on November 22, sources said.

After a ‘successful’ meeting between the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) concluded here on Wednesday, sources said that leaders of both the parties will meet again in the national capital on Thursday, after which they will fly to Mumbai to hold talks with the Shiv Sena.

The three parties are likely to announce the formation of government in Maharashtra on November 22.

The deal to form the government has been finalised on a 50-50 formula, the sources said, adding that the Chief Minister’s post is likely to be shared between candidates of two parties for 2.5 years each, though it is yet to be decided who will be the Chief Minister for the first 2.5 years.

Some sources said that the first half of the tenure may be headed by a NCP Chief Minister which is likely to be either party supremo Sharad Pawar or his daughter Supriya Sule.

