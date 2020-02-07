Another batch of envoys to visit Kashmir this week

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Another group of envoys from different geographical regions will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this week.

Official sources said that since the last visit of envoys to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir last month, the government has received several requests from diplomats from around the world for a visit.

Sources said that US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, who was part of the group of 15 envoys that visited J&K in January, had given a positive review of the situation in Kashmir following the revocation of special status to J&K on August 5, 2019, by the Narendra Modi-led government.

Government officials in New Delhi said that they will announce the details of the upcoming visit of another group of envoys soon.

