Another B’luru girl held for ‘Free Kashmir’ placard

Bengaluru, Feb 21 (IANS) Another Bengaluru woman was detained for allegedly holding a placard saying ‘Free Kashmir’ at a demonstration in the city to protest against the arrest of college student Amulya who had purportedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA rally a day ago, a top police official said on Friday.

“Arudra is being questioned at the Silver Jubilee Park police station after she was whisked away from the spot and detained for holding the placard with ‘Free Kashmir’ written on it,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

On a complaint by Sri Ram Sena activists, who were protesting against Amulya at the venue, the police booked a suo moto case against the Arudra under sections 153A and 153B of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) for disturbing peace and harmony.

Arudra is said to be a 20-year-old student of an engineering college at Malleshwaram in the city’s western suburb.

The placard also displayed ‘Give Us Liberation’ and ‘Freedom from India’, a Sri Ram Sena activist alleged.

Earlier in the day, Amulya, 19, was arrested under section 124A of the IPC for sedition and jailed for 14 days for allegedly shouting “Pakistan Zindabad” at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally at Freedom Park in the city centre on Thursday.

“We are trying to ascertain if there is any connection between Amuly and Arudra though she was alone at the spot holding the placard,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) R. Chandrashekar told IANS.

