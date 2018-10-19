Another case against Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar

Patna, Oct 20 (IANS) A case against former JNU Students Union leader Kanhaiya Kumar was lodged in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Saturday over his alleged statement against the Hindu religion, police said.

Subham Bhardawaj, Bajrang Dal convenor, has filed the case against Kumar.

Subham said Kanhaiya Kumar has made objectionable statements against Hindus.

Early this week Kumar’s vehicle was attacked by alleged Bajrang Dal activists in Bhagawanpur when he was returning from a public meeting.

Last Monday, a case was lodged against Kanhaiya and his 100 supporters for their alleged misbehaviour with a doctor, nurses and a security guard of AIIMS-Patna.

But Kanhaiya had refuted the charges against him and described it as a conspiracy by the BJP to defame him.

Kumar, who is associated with the CPI’s student body AISF, is likely to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai in Bihar.

–IANS

