Another female nominated as president for Mozambican assembly

Maputo, Jan 12 (IANS) The Presidency of the Republic of Mozambique has nominated Esperanca Bias to be the president of the new Assembly of the Republic, who is to be elected next Monday when the deputies of the new legislature take office.

According to a press release issued by the assembly, its current president Veronica Macamo received the candidacy of the Frelimo Party as president of the assembly on Saturday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Before the nomination, Bias was a female deputy of the parliament and chairperson of the assembly’s Planning and Budget Committee.

She also held other positions in the government, including the minister of mineral resources from 2005 to 2015.

–IANS

rt/