Another gangrape reported from Rajasthan’s Alwar

Jaipur, May 7 (IANS) On a day of protests against gangrape of a woman in front of her husband in Alwar, another such case was reported from the city on Tuesday in which an FIR has been lodged at Thanagaazi police station.

The victim said accused Kailash Meena and his four accomplices gave her a sugercane juice when she went to Bharatari Dham on April 27 after which she felt dizzy. The accused took her in a Bolero saying they were taking her to a doctor.

The woman alleged that when she regained consciousness, she found herself in a room where she was gangraped in the presence of another man identified as Vishram. The accused took her to Pratap village the next day where she was warned of dire consequences.

The victim alleged that Vishram’s wife forced her to stay as Kailash’s wife. The next day she was taken to Jaipur and then to Ajmer.

Here, the woman met a few of her relatives and narrated them the entire incident. They went to Thanagaazi police station and registered a case.

Director General of Police Kapil Garg said that Kailash Meena is the prime accused in the case and that investigations are in progress.

In the Rajasthan cpital, the opposition BJP demanded resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the gangrape case.

The Chief Minister, while strongly condemning the incident, has directed officials to take tough action against the accused.

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday in an order kept Alwar Superintendent of Police Rajeev Pachar on Awaited posting order (APO). Additional chief secretary Rajeev Swaroop said he would have to wait till further orders for his next posting.

Gehlot in a press note said that any negligence on the police’s part would be strictly dealt with. Around a dozen teams have been formed for the early arrest of the accused, he said, adding security has been provided to the victim and her family.

Earlier, DGP Kapil Garg said that one person has been arrested in the case while four are absconding.

The victim had reported the matter on May 2, however, it was allegedly not taken up by police in view of Lok Sabha elections due on May 6.

