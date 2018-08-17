Another Goa Minister to donate salary towards Kerala flood relief

Panaji, Aug 19 (IANS) Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Palienkar on Sunday said that he will donate one-month salary to the relief fund in floods-battered Kerala.

“Deeply disturbed by the sufferings of our brothers and sisters in Kerala. As a small contribution towards resettling them and aid in the relief work, I have decided to donate one-month salary for Kerala relief work,” he said in a Facebook post.

On Saturday, Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar had announced that he would donate his one-month salary for the flood-affected in Kerala.

As many as 370 persons have died in Kerala floods this monsoon season, with more than three lakh persons evacuated. The southern state has set up around 2,000 relief camps to lodge the survivors.

–IANS

maya/tsb/sed