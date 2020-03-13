Another Jaipur resident tests positive for COVID-19

Jaipur, March 14 (IANS) A 24-year-old male who returned from Spain on March 14 has been tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, said Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

He flew in to Delhi from Madrid and then from Delhi to Jaipur by Air INDIA Flight 491.

We are getting the manifest of both the flights and have started extensive local contact tracing, he said.

Total 386 samples have been tested till date in SMS Hospital Jaipur out of which four have been tested positive and 10 are under process, he added.

Overall, 399 samples have been tested in state out of which 380 are negative while four are positive and 15 are under process.

The official recommended to avoid large gatherings and focus on respiratory hygiene and hand cleanliness.

Earlier, an Italian couple was tested positive in SMS Hospital out of which the wife tested negative on Thursday.

On March 10, a 85-year-old resident who came from Dubai on February 28 was tested positive.

All colleges, theatres, schools, cinema halls have been closed till March 30 in the state as per the orders given by Chief Minister on Friday late night.

–IANS

arc/rt