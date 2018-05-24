Another journalist killed in Mexico

Mexico City, May 30 (IANS) A week after a female journalist was found dead at her home in Mexico, another journalist was beaten to death here, police said as they launched an investigation into the case.

According to the police, an investigation has been launched into the murder of the Daily Excelsior correspondent Hector Gonzalez, who was found murdered in Tamaulipas on Tuesday, to find the motive and the perpetrator, Efe reported.

On May 24, Alicia Diaz, 52, was found dead at her home in Nuevo Leon, after receiving a blow in the head.

According to a press freedom organisation, since the start of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto’s administration in 2012, 42 journalists have been murdered, while nearly 2,000 attacks against journalists have been recorded.

–IANS

and/qd