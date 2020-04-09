Another minor quake hits NCR-Delhi on Monday

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) A mild earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale hit the national capital region and adjoining areas on Monday afternoon.

The epicentre was about 16 km north of New Delhi’s Lodhi Road.

“There is no significant potential damage expected with these small earthquakes. This is a normal phenomenon,” the National Centre for Seismology said.

It came a day after an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude struck at the same location with a focal depth of 8 km.

“Delhi experienced the last perceptible earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on April 24, 2018 and prior to that earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on September 7, 2011 near the Delhi-Haryana border,” the Centre added.

–IANS

