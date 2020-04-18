Another Noida CMO removed amid COVID-19 outbreak

Noida, April 19 (IANS) Chief Medical Office (CMO) A.P. Chaturvedi of Gautam Buddh Nagar has been shunted and replaced by Deepak Ohri, officials said.

An order issued by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department on Saturday night mentioned that Ohri would take the charge of his post with immediate effect.

The reason behind Chaturvedi’s removal from he post was not clearly mentioned. Sources, however, believe the government was not satisfied with him as the number of positive cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Noida continued to rise.

Around a fortnight ago, the Yogi Adityanath government had shunted out then CMO Anurag Bhargava who was replaced by Chaturvedi.

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining national capital, has so far recorded over 90 positive COVID-19 cases, while over 30 patients have been treated and discharged from hospitals.

