Another separate Trump-Putin meeting possible: Bolton

Moscow, Oct 23 (IANS) A new summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, like the one in Helsinki in July, is not ruled out, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said.

He told Russian newspaper Kommersant on Monday that he discussed the possibility of holding a separate meeting between the Russian and US presidents during talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow earlier in the day.

Putin was ready to meet Trump but no preparations were underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Bolton’s remarks, reports Xinhua news agency.

In addition to Patrushev, Bolton also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday, ahead of his talks with Putin on Tuesday.

According to press releases of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Security Council, Lavrov and Patrushev in separate meetings with Bolton discussed the situation around Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, the Korean Peninsula and the Iran nuclear deal.

–IANS

mr/