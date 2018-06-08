Another suspect put under formal probe over 2015 Paris assaults

Paris, June 12 (IANS) A young man, extradited from Belgium to France earlier on Monday, was put under formal investigation on terror charges related to the 2015 Paris attacks, a week after a Belgian suspect has been indicted over the same assaults, local radio reported.

Osama Krayem, Swedish of Syrian origin, has been indicted for “involvement in terrorist murders”, “associating with terrorist criminals”, and for “producing explosive devices”, Xinhua quoted France Info as reporting.

The 25-year-old suspect was transferred earlier in the day to France where investigative magistrates questioned him over his role in the jihadist cell which was behind the series of shootings and explosions that rocked French capital in 2015, leaving 130 victims.

Investigators believed Krayem was one of key suspects in Paris assaults after his DNA was found in several hideouts in Belgium used by the Paris attackers, and in a place served as a workshop to make explosive belts used in the attacks, the report added.

Krayem joined fighters in Syria in 2014 before streaming to Europe a year later, making use of open routes for migrants. In April 2016, he was arrested in Belgium over links with Brussels attacks that killed 32 people.

Last week, Belgian prosecutors handed Y. Atar, who was indicted for complicity in preparing Paris terror assaults.

