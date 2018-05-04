Another thunder storm likely, but of lower intensity: IMD

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) After some inactivity on Thursday and Friday, another set of thunderstorms is likely to hit India’s northwestern plains on Saturday, the Met department said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), regions including northern Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and parts of Uttarakhand will be affected.

“We are expecting a western disturbance to approach the hill region on May 5. This will have effect on north-western plains,

“The intensity of the thunderstorm could only be predicted two hours prior to the activity,” IMD senior scientist M. Mahapatra told IANS.

However, according to the weather analysts, a trough over north Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will lead to thunderstorm activity, but it will not be severe and will be around Tuesday, May 8.

“May 5 may bring light rains in the region,

“Rajasthan, MP, western UP, northern Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and parts of Punjab will see thunderstorms, duststorms and thundershowers till May 8,” Mahesh Palawat, director private weather forecasting agency Skymet told IANS.

Skymet predicts that the intensity of the thunderstorm will however be not as high as that on Wednesday, which left 100 people dead in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan overnight, given the rains in several regions have bought the temperature of western and northern Rajasthan down.

“In next 24 hours, the temperature of Rajasthan will rise again,” Palawat said.

Rajasthan, which that saw at least 31 dead, with casualities reported from Alwar, Dholpur and Bharatpur districts, may see another spell of duststorm and rains over next few days.

The regional weather office in Jaipur earier issued warning for dust storm, light rain and thunderstorm for Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Dausa and Bhilwara.

