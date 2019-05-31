Another tiger attack reported in Madhya Pradesh

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh), June 5 (IANS) After a youth in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh was attacked by a tiger on June 1, another incident of the tiger attack on Tuesday near the Paraspani village in the same district has been reported.

A tiger attacked Yashwant Bisen, 58, a state power employee while he was attending to faults in the electricity lines near sugarcane fields, adjoining the forest area in Paraspani, said Rokhar Sub-Divisional Officer Rakesh Kodape.

Bisen was admitted to the Kurai Hospital with injuries to his right arm and back.

On June 1, Pancham Gajbe, 22, was attacked by a tiger while he was returning from the forest near Paraspani along with his brother and a dog. Gajbe suffered deep cuts on his arm and head.

Meanwhile, forest officials have refused to mark the tiger a man-eater. “The tiger must of moved near the human habitat as bushes and dense sugarcane fields provide relief from the sweltering heat. The attack was prompted by elementary urge for seclusion,” said an official.

–IANS

naidu/pg