Another woman liberated from child marriage to fulfil dreams

Jaipur, April 14 (IANS) In yet another case of child marriage annulment in Rajasthan, Mamta Bishnoi, who was married at the tender age of 8, was on Saturday released after 13 years of torment by a family court in Jodhpur.

Married at the age of eight to a Barmer-based youth, Mamta, now 21, long remained clueless of her marriage and was only told about it a few years back. She was also apprised of the fact that the atmosphere at her in-laws place was not conducive and consequently began suffering from depression.

Meanwhile, Mamta had a chance to attend an orientation camp organised against child marriage by Saarthi Trust where she happened to meet its trustee, psychologist Kriti Bharti and revealed her predicament.

With Bharti’s help, she gained courage to stand up against the evil. Later, the trust officials counseled Mamta’s parents and they agreed to annul here marriage. However, her in-laws did not agree, and continuously threatened Mamta and family.

Mamta then filed a petition in the family court, where Bharti argued for her.

Subsequently, Judge Rekha Bhargava ordered annulment of the child marriage, with a stern message to society.

Talking to IANS, Mamta said, “I am studying para medical. With the help of Kriti didi, I am now free from clutches of child marriage and will pursue my dreams. I want to become a doctor.”

Bharti said: “Our campaign to free innocent girls from the evil of child marriage instead of solemnising child marriages on the auspicious day of Akha Teej continues and it is for the fourth successive year that a child marriage has been annulled. Now efforts are being made for better rehabilitation of Mamta.”

