Ant McPartlin’s ex-wife slams his new girlfriend

Los Angeles, Oct 23 (IANS) Lisa Amstrong, former wife of television presenter Ant McPartlin, has slammed her ex-husband’s new lady love Anne-Marie Corbett for getting involved in a relationship with him.

Amstrong, who was alleged to be Corbett’s friend, accused her of being a backstabber by liking the tweets of the fans which were against Corbett, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She liked a post from a fan which read: “I’m not, and never, suggested someone stay with anyone if they don’t want to. The healthy thing to do is separate. The unhealthy thing to do is to start shacking up with your wife’s friend. That’s not ok in any circumstances. Major girl code breach.”

Amstrong had been sent a legal warning after liking tweets accusing Corbett.

Corbett’s lawyers said she was distressed by the attacks, which branded her a “gold digger”, “backstabber” and “second best”.

Amstrong, ended her 12 years of marriage with McPartlin last week and since then she has been seen liking, retweeting and even commenting about Mc Partlin-Corbett’s relationship on Twitter.

