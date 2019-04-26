Antara likely to release Tagore song video

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) ‘Kalank’ singer Antara Mitra is coming up with the rendition of a song, written and composed by the iconic Nobel prize winner poet and composer Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion of his 159th birth anniversary in May.

Talking about the music video, Antara told IANS here, “My father who is a music teacher always told me that being a Bengali singer, I should come up with my rendition of Rabindra Sangeet, because Tagore is an integral part of our culture. Bollywood has given me recognition but I must not forget my roots. So this year, on the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, I am planning to come up with a video in which I sang the song.”

“I am planning to release it digitally, it will be my tribute to Tagore,” added the ‘Gerua’ singer.

Starting her journey at a very young age from the TV reality show “Indian Idol2”, the singer became popular with some of the superhit numbers like “Bheegi Si Bhaagi Si”, “Saree Ke Fall Sa”, “Janam Janam” and recently “Aira Gaira” from the film “Kalank”.

As a singer, though she believes that establishing a new song is much tougher and time-consuming rather than lending voice for the recreation of an old popular song, Antara mentioned that theA talk on agold songs are gold’ is constant.

She said, “I think let the new song grow old to find its archival value. For instance, when ‘Aankh Maare’ was released, many people of that time must have said, ‘what kind of song is that?’ but now the song is still popular and loved by listeners so much that even the recreated version of it has gained popularity.

