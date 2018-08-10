Anthony Mackie might star in ‘The Woman in the Window’

Los Angeles, Aug 15 (IANS) Actor Anthony Mackie is in negotiations to join Amy Adams and Julianne Moore in “The Woman in the Window”.

“The Woman in the Window” is based on A.J. Finn’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Joe Wright is directing with Tracy Letts adapting the screenplay. Gary Oldman, Wyatt Russell, and Brian Tyree Henry are also on board to star in the project, reports variety.com.

Mackie is best known for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and as Falcon (aka Sam Wilson) in the “Captain America” films. He will wrap the Netflix remake of the French thriller “Point Blank” before shooting “The Woman in the Window”.

Mackie will also star opposite Gina Rodriguez in “Miss Bala”.

