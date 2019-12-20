Anti-CAA protests in Ajmer; Dargah deewan’s effigy burnt

Ajmer, Dec 27 (IANS) The khadims (servitors) of Ajmer Dargah along with hundred others took out a protest march here in Rajasthan on Friday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The protesters burnt the effigy of Ajmer Dargah deewan – Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, who has been accused of misleading the Muslims on CAA.

A khadim, Sarwar Chisti, said: “The act should be repealed as it attacks the preamble of the Constitution.”

The protest march concluded at the Collectorate after passing through Dargah bazaar.

The deewan of Ajmer dargah had earlier announced that Muslims need not fear the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as it does not go against them and their citizenship is not under threat as well.

