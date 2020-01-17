Anti-CAA stir: All faith human chain in Kolkata on R-Day

Kolkata, Jan 22 (IANS) Kolkata will witness to an all faith human chain stretching from the north to the south of the city on January 26 – the nation’s Republic Day – as a means to consolidate the protests against the new citizenship law CAA and proposed countrywide NRC.

The United Interfaith Foundation India, a platform for people of all religious communities, was organising the movement spearheaded by the Roman Catholic Church.

The human chain will stretch from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue in north Kolkata’s Shyambazar to Jadavpur University in the south.

The chain will be formed for 15 minutes from noon on Janauary 26, said foundation General Secretary Satnam Ahluwalia.

The organisers have chosen the specific day because that was the date when the Indian Constitution came into being. “That very constitution is now facing a challenge,” said Ahluwalia.

