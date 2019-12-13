Anti-CAA stir: Rahul Gandhi slams government for crackdown

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul gandhi has slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for crackdown on those peacefully protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Rahul, who is abroad on an official trip, tweeted: “This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones & the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section 144 to suppress India’s voice & prevent peaceful protests. To do so is an insult to India’s soul.”

Earlier Congress also alleged that the BJP is imposing undeclared emergency in the country.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said that Congress leaders – Ajay Maken and family, Sandeep Dikshit along with wife and sister, and party’s minority cell head Nadeem Javed — had been detained.

Senior leaders like D. Raja and Sitaram Yechury have also been detained.

Stating that around 3,000 people have been arrested in UP, Singhvi said that the internet clampdown has increased since the BJP came to power.

The BJP should listen to the people’s voice and rollback the CAA, he said and added it should not misuse the section 144 as the Supreme Court said it could be used only for the common peace and not for taking people into preventive custody.

–IANS

miz/skp/