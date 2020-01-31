Anti-CAA stirs part of political design: Modi (Roundup)

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday slammed the anti-CAA agitators in Shaheen Bagh and other areas saying the protest against the new citizenship law was an “experiment” and there was a design of politics behind it, which would ruin the national harmony.

Addressing an election rally at Karkardooma in east Delhi, Modi said the spurt in protests in areas like Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur and Jamia were not just co-incidences. “The agitation should have ended after the government assurance (on CAA). Attention is being diverted from the real conspiracy. If this plot grows, they can jam any road, any street in Delhi,” the Prime Minister said.

It was necessary to stop these conspiracies, said Modi and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress of provoking the people to protest.

Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal without naming him, Modi said: “The country got the Lokpal, but the people of Delhi are waiting for Lokpal. A big movement was staged… many things were done. Now, what happened to all of them?”

Referring to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Modi said, “The poor can get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in the central government-run hospitals of Delhi. But it’s not possible in the state government-run hospitals. Has politics become bigger than humanity?”

In an apparent reference to Kejriwal, he said some people had come to “change politics” but now they stand exposed.

Reminding people of the surgical strike, he said “some people even questioned the army. Can they provide safe environment to the people of Delhi.

Modi said, “the people of Delhi first changed the country and now, their vote will change the city. India of 21st century won’t be run by politics of hate but politics of development.”

The BJP leader said, the February 8 polls in Delhi was the first election of this decade and that would decide the future of the national capital as well as the nation.

Stating that the BJP does what it says, Modi promised concrete houses for the slum dwellers and home for the poor.

“I feel sad when I see that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is not being implemented. The Centre built 2 crore houses, but not a single house was built in Delhi,” Modi said.

Accusing the Congress of indulging in the politics of manipulation, Modi said his government got the Kartarpur Corridor, the CAA, the National War Memorial, Ram temple, OROP (one rank, one pension), abrogation of Article 370, but “it took 70 years.”

On the During his speech, the Prime Minister also

Referring to the Budget presented in Parliament on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Modi said, “A big reform on employment of youth has been announced.”

To garner the business community’s support, Modi listed the provisions in the budget and asid tax reforms and simplification of GST had made doing business easy.

–IANS

hindi-pgh/pcj