Anti-drone system clears trials ahead of Trump visit

Gandhinagar, Feb 21 (IANS) The anti-drone system deployed in Ahmedabad, as part of security preparedness during US President Donald Trump’s visit, has successfully cleared trials conducted on Friday. The field tests come ahead of the US President’s visit to Ahmedabad on February 24.

The anti-drone system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is capable of neutralising any drones that may intrude into the designated security zone earmarked for the visiting US President.

Heavy security has been deployed in Ahmedabad, where President Trump will accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a unique 22-km long ‘Unity in Diversity’ roadshow, culminating in the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the gigantic Motera cricket stadium.

For the entire Ahmedabad visit of the Trump couple and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the security cover is being provided by the police in coordination with the Special Protection Group (SPG), the National Security Guard (NSG), Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

Trump’s official visit to India will begin in Ahmedabad at 12.30 p.m. on February 24. Thereafter Modi and Trump will arrive, around 2.20 pm, at the Modera cricket stadium to address an estimated audience of more than 1,00,000 people at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event.

From Ahmedabad, the Trump couple will leave for Agra the same day.

–IANS

pvn/prs