‘Anti-immigrant Italian minister welcome at multi-ethnic street party’

Milan, June 20 (IANS/AKI) Italy’s anti-migrant Interior Minister Matteo Salvini will be “a welcome guest” at a ‘multi-ethnic’ street party in the central Sempione park here this weekend, City Mayor Giuseppe Sala said on Wednesday.

“If he wants to come, he will certainly be a welcome guest,” he said at a conference on Milan’s poorer, outlying areas.

Sala said he had not “directly” invited Salvini to the open-air event in the Sempione park on Saturday, which 5,000 people are due to attend, including Milan’s Archbishop Mario Delpini.

Each person at the street party is being asked to bring along food from their childhood and to share it with others, telling them about the memories the dish brings back.

“The event aims to offer a model of what integration should be about – not rhetoric but actions and gestures, not a rowdy debate but tackling issues calmly,” Sala said.

–IANS/AKI

