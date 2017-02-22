Anti-Semitic threats horrible: Trump

Washington, Feb 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has denounced anti-Semitism after facing criticism for not coming out strongly enough against recent threats directed at US Jewish centres, the media reported.

“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” Trump said on Tuesday.

The President’s comments came after touring the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture here, ABC News reported.

“This tour was a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms,” Trump said.

Trump’s Jewish daughter Ivanka Trump tweeted: “America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship and religious centre.”

Many people however said Trump’s statement was “too little, too late acknowledgement of anti-Semitism” and was “not enough”.

