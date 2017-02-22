Anti-Semitic threats horrible: Trump

Washington, Feb 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has denounced anti-Semitism after facing criticism for not coming out strongly enough against recent threats directed at US Jewish centres, the media reported.
“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” Trump said on Tuesday.
The President’s comments came after touring the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture here, ABC News reported.
“This tour was a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms,” Trump said.
Trump’s Jewish daughter Ivanka Trump tweeted: “America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship and religious centre.”
Many people however said Trump’s statement was “too little, too late acknowledgement of anti-Semitism” and was “not enough”.
–IANS
1 Comment
ariely sheinFebruary 22, 2017 at 1:51 am
“”For your children future- for you, living daily in dignity and mean full life —live in Israel””
!!!!
The Jews leaders know that despite their enormous contributing to World cultures, science, medicine, law, human rights and philosophy, it always ended as boomerang for the Jews.
The Jews leaders, being very well aware of the worldwide historical facts, should be brave enough and contribute their leadership share by calling:
“”For your children future- for you, living daily in dignity and mean full life —live in Israel””
“”And better as soon as possible.””
*******
The Anti-Semitic in USA and EuroArabia- is combing the traditional Europe Anti-Semitism with the Arabs hate all infidels doctrine
********
—–
In Israel, the Jewish country, you will contribute to:
– your own 3500 years old culture
– build a prosperous life,
– debate the meaning of a just life for all
– try to improve it,
– defend their own nation
-still contributing to the world prosperity and culture as the defending Israel does.
I know that is challenging and demands courage– but is your duty for your children future