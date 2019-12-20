Anti-war protesters rally in NYC following US airstrike in Iraq

New York, Jan 5 (IANS) Hundreds of anti-war protesters rallied in Times Square of New York City (NYC), in the wake of a US airstrike near Baghdad International Airport, which killed an Iranian commander and resulted in Iran vowing to retaliate.

The protesters held signs that read “Jobs, healthcare, education, housing, human needs, not endless war,” and “No war/sanctions on Iran!”

The protesters chanted “No justice, no peace. US out of the Middle East!” and “No war with Iran.” They also marched down a stretch of Broadway, Xinhua news agency reported.

The protest came hours after a rally outside US Senator Chuck Schumer’s apartment in Brooklyn on Friday night.

A number of anti-war groups helped set up the rally to decry the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force.

New York City has stepped up security at key locations following the targeted killing of Soleimani.

During a press conference on Friday morning, New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea said there will be “heightened vigilance in terms of uniformed officers — many with long guns” at some sensitive and critical places, and urged New Yorkers to stay vigilant.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference that New Yorkers may face more bag checks in the subway and at car stops on bridges and tunnels.

–IANS

sdr/