Anticipatory bail of Jharkhand legislator rejected in sexual harassment case

Ranchi, June 18 (IANS) A court in Jharkhand rejected anticipatory bail of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) legislator Pradeep Yadav in a sexual harassment case on Tuesday.

Additional District Judge (ADH) in Deoghar district Mohammad Nasirudin rejected the anticipatory bail of Yadav.

A JVM-P woman leader had lodged an FIR against Yadav in April this year in a sexual harassment case against him. The case was lodged when he had filed his nomination paper as JVM-P’s Lok Sabha candidate from Godda seat.

–IANS

ns/kr