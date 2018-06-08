Anup Ghosh appointed Accenture Security MD

San Francisco, June 14 (IANS) Accenture has appointed Anup Ghosh as the Managing Director of the company’s cybersecurity business.

Ghosh brings a wealth of cybersecurity experience to Accenture. Most recently, he was founder and former CEO at Invincea, Inc, a Virginia, US-based Machine Learning cybersecurity company, until Invincea was acquired by IT security company Sophos in March 2017.

Prior to founding Invincea, Ghosh was a Programme Manager at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the US Department of Defense, where he created and managed an extensive portfolio of cybersecurity programmes, Accenture said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to join Accenture at a time when it is going through an extraordinary period of growth in cybersecurity. I believe the future of cybersecurity operations will move to tech-enabled teams of cybersecurity experts,” Ghosh said on his appointment.

“Anup’s expertise in cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and developing high growth businesses will be critical to continue to scale our business in the coming years,” said Kelly Bissell, senior managing director of Accenture Security.

