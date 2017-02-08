Anupam Kher heads to Cape Town for ‘exciting’ project

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher is travelling to Cape Town for an international project and says it will be “exciting”.

The actor shared the news on Twitter but didn’t give details about what he’s going there for.

“Travelling to Cape Town for an exciting international project. Shall give you the details when I reach there,” Anupam tweeted on Wednesday.

This will not be the first time Anupam will be associated with an international project.

The 61-year-old actor has previously worked in foreign projects like Golden Globe nominated “Bend It Like Beckham”, Golden Lion-winning “Lust, Caution”, Oscar-winning “Silver Linings Playbook” and “The Big Sick”.

In Bollywood, Anupam will be next seen in “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” starring Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar.

–IANS

