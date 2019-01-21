Anupam Kher, Jimmy Fallon meet, share mutual admiration

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher met Jimmy Fallon and said that he is admires the TV show host and comedians work.

Anupam, who has featured in Hollywood film “The Silver Linings Playbook” among many others, on Wednesday tweeted a selfie along with Fallon, who is the host of “The Tonight Show”.

“When you meet someone whose work you admire says he is a fan of your work, it is a wonderful and a humbling feeling. Thank you dear Jimmy Fallon for your warmth, appreciation and generosity,” Anupam captioned the image.

On the Bollywood front, the 63-year-old actor’s latest release is “The Accidental Prime Minister”, which delves on former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s tenure.

Starring Anupam played Manmohan Singh, the film, directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte is based on an eponymous book by Sanjaya Baru, who was the former Prime Minister’s media advisor.

–IANS

dc/vm